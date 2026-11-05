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CSU reached tentative union deal with $3,575 payments for eligible employees
By Caleb Frey,5 days ago
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — California State University (CSU) reached a tentative three-year agreement with its largest staff union, including retroactive salary adjustments and a one-time payment of $3,575 for eligible full-time employees. The CSU announced the agreement Wednesday, Nov. 4, with the California State University Employees Union, which represents about...