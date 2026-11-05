undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Holiday events, light displays and festive traditions to enjoy around Oregon in 2026
By Chiara Profenna,2 days ago
The holiday season is approaching, bringing twinkling light displays, festive boat parades and seasonal celebrations to communities across Oregon. In the Portland area, families can enjoy annual traditions such as the Christmas Ships Parade, Peacock Lane’s elaborate light displays and the procession of costumed revelers at Portland Krampus Night. The season also brings concerts, cultural celebrations and religious gatherings marking holidays including Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa.
5