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A Woman’s Career Ruined By Flatulence
By Lana Backman,2 days ago
An opera singer says her career was ruined after a botched procedure left her unable to control her flatulence. Amy Herbst, who performed with the Nashville Opera in Madame Butterfly, was giving birth at a military hospital in Kentucky in 2012 when an Army nurse performed an episiotomy on her without her consent. The procedure went wrong and permanently damaged her body, leaving her with incontinence and constant gas that made it nearly impossible to keep singing professionally.
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