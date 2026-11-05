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‘Love Island USA’ eyes Louisiana singles for Season 9
By Raley Pellittieri,5 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - “Love Island USA” is looking for its next cast of “islanders,” and it could be someone from Baton Rouge. Producer ITV America and City Media Entertainment announced they are looking for Baton Rouge-based singles to take part in Season 9 of the series, where islanders live together in a sprawling Fijian villa, couple up, and look for love.