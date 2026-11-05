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CIANJ names Vierheilig as chairwoman, Kosch as vice chairman
By ROI-NJ Staff(Cranford),5 days ago
Kim Vierheilig (left) and James Kosch (right). - Commerce and Industry Association of New Jersey (CIANJ) The Commerce and Industry Association of New Jersey (CIANJ) announced Nov. 5 the appointment of Kim Vierheilig, president of buildings and facilities at STV, as its new chairwoman, and James Kosch, partner at McCarter & English, LLP as its new vice chairman.