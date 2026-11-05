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Interfaith invites the community to support Holiday Giving Programs
By Chelsey Sesack,5 days ago
As the holiday season quickly approaches, Interfaith of The Woodlands is calling on the community to join in spreading joy and hope through its annual Holiday GIVING Programs. Each year, Interfaith serves over 11,000 local individuals, families, and Seniors who need extra support during the holidays. Through the generosity of donors, volunteers, and organizations, Interfaith ensures that every neighbor in need can experience the warmth and magic of the season.