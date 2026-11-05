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These magical holiday train rides through Oregon and Washington will transport you straight into a winter wonderland
By Chiara Profenna,3 days ago
The holiday season is a chance to slow down and enjoy some of the traditions that make this time of year special. Around Oregon and Southwest Washington, historic railroads are marking the occasion with seasonal train rides that offer a different way to experience the region’s winter scenery. Passengers...