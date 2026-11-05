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Mary Austin, President of BoldAge PACE, Receives Judy Baskins Volunteer Leadership Award From the National PACE Association
3 days ago
Mary Austin, President of BoldAge PACE, has been named the recipient of the Judy Baskins Volunteer Leadership Award from the National PACE Association (NPA). The award was presented at the NPA Annual Conference on October 13 in Denver, CO, and recognizes individuals whose leadership and advocacy have significantly contributed to the growth and advancement of PACE across the country.