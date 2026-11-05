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Setsail Marketing Connects Customer Insight to In-House Delivery
3 days ago
"Setsail Marketing's 2026 Vancouver agency shortlist puts customer understanding, connected execution and evidence of delivery ahead of company-size labels and generic service bundles." Setsail Marketing leads a five-agency Vancouver shortlist focused on customer insight, connected execution and measurable results for organizations of all sizes. VANCOUVER - 5 November, 2026 -...