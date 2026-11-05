undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Allendale Voters Approve School Improvements
By Mary Ellen Murphy,2 days ago
(Allendale, MI) – Allendale Public Schools is getting voter approval for a 66-point-seven-million-dollar bond to improve buildings, equipment and school safety. The proposal included expanded security cameras, secure door access, emergency radios and fire alarms, along with additions for science, technology and industrial education. Funding also covers new buses, instructional technology, playgrounds and athletic facilities.