undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Hi Shine Defines 2026 Cleanroom Cleaning Standards for Philly Labs
3 days ago
"Hi Shine publishes a seven-point 2026 requirements framework for laboratory and cleanroom cleaning vendors in Greater Philadelphia, naming the operational standards facility managers should require before signing a cleaning contract." Hi Shine's 2026 checklist details what Philly labs and cleanrooms should require from a cleaning vendor: documentation, scheduling, and crew...