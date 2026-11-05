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Connecticut Roofing Company Keith Gauvin Roofing Shares Essential Roof Maintenance Tips for Homeowners
4 days ago
Ellington, CT - As Connecticut homeowners prepare their properties for changing weather conditions, Keith Gauvin Roofing is sharing practical roof maintenance recommendations to help prevent avoidable damage and costly repairs. Established in 2003, the family-owned roofing company draws on more than 30 years of industry experience to emphasize the importance of regular inspections, proper drainage, and early intervention.