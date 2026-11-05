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FINRA Fines Webull $4.2 Million for Anti-Money Laundering and Best Execution Violations
3 days ago
FINRA has fined Webull Financial LLC $4.2 million for failing to implement reasonably designed programs for anti-money laundering (AML), identity theft prevention and best execution. FINRA also ordered Webull to certify remediation of the deficiencies in its AML and identity theft prevention programs and retain an independent consultant to address its best execution program.