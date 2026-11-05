undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
2026 BioTech Breakthrough Honors VectorBuilder With “Overall CGT Solution Provider of the Year”
3 days ago
VectorBuilder, a global leader in gene delivery technologies, today announced it has been named “Overall CGT Solution Provider of the Year” in the sixth annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards, recognizing innovation across the global life sciences and biotechnology industries. VectorBuilder integrates vector design, cloning, packaging, optimization, process development, and...