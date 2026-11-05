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New Research from Abnormal AI Finds Nearly Half of Security Teams Say They Can’t Tell What Normal Behavior Looks Like for AI Agents
3 days ago
Abnormal AI, the AI-native behavior security company, today released its 2026 State of Behavioral Security Report, revealing that 46% of security professionals say they are not at all effective at establishing what normal behavior looks like for AI agents, even as 43% say agents will receive their greatest behavioral-monitoring investment over the next 24 months, more than three times that of API integrations (14%).