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Saratoga Springs Divorce Lawyer, Law Office of Heidi A. Gifford, Handles Equitable Division of Marital Assets and Debts
3 days ago
Saratoga Springs, NY - When a marriage ends, determining how to distribute property and handle financial obligations becomes an important part of the divorce process. In Saratoga Springs, Law Office of Heidi A. Gifford helps clients handle the division of marital assets and debts in accordance with New York State law.