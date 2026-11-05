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US Foods Profit Jumps 42.5%, But Slower Economy Weighs on Outlook
By Mark Brohan,4 days ago
Why This Matters to Distributors: US Foods is increasing profits through growth among independent restaurants, improved purchasing costs, and operating efficiencies. Its reduced sales outlook, however, underscores the pressure distributors face from slow economic growth and higher delivery costs. US Foods Holding Corp. reported a 42.5% increase in third-quarter profit...