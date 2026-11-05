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Biocodex Invests €15 Million in a New Industrial Platform for Live Biotherapeutic Products
3 days ago
Biocodex, an independent French pharmaceutical company, announces a €15 million investment to develop an industrial platform in Beauvais, France, dedicated to Live Biotherapeutic Products (LBPs) derived from the microbiome. Building on more than 70 years of expertise in living microorganisms, microbiota, fermentation and pharmaceutical manufacturing, Biocodex aims to support its partners and, ultimately, its own programs, from research through to clinical and commercial production. The project aims to strengthen healthcare and industrial sovereignty in the field of next-generation microbiome-based therapies.