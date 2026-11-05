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Thompson & Thompson Service Group Highlights Fall AC Repair and Winter Heating Preparation in Savannah, GA
3 days ago
Savannah, GA - Thompson & Thompson Service Group is encouraging Savannah homeowners to take advantage of the fall season to address air conditioning problems and prepare their heating systems for winter. After months of frequent AC use during Georgia's hot, humid summer, some households may be dealing with cooling issues that have developed over time. The HVAC contractor provides repair, maintenance, and installation services to help residents keep their equipment functioning as temperatures change.