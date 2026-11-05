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JPS Tree Services Launches New Website to Help Connecticut Homeowners Plan Complex Tree Removals with Confidence
3 days ago
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. - JPS Tree Services, a family-owned tree care company based in Wethersfield, today announced the launch of its redesigned website at jps-tree.com. The new site is built for homeowners facing one of the hardest decisions in property care: how to remove a large tree that stands close to a house, a fence, or a neighbor's yard, where there is no easy way in.