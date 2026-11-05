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DRI and OraClaim Announce Anonymized Settlement Database to Help Defense Teams Settle with Greater Confidence
3 days ago
DRI and OraClaim announced the DRI-OraClaim Settlement Database at the DRI Annual Meeting. The anonymized settlement database launches later this year to help claims leaders and counsel judge whether a settlement is reasonable. Intuition and experience matter, but data can help prevent unfair results on both sides. The database combines...