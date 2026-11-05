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Route 66 Travelers Discover Historic Dining and Hollywood Connections at the Sycamore Inn
3 days ago
"The historic Sycamore Inn is located on Route 66 in Rancho Cucamonga, California. It popular with celebrities and those travelling The Mother Road." As Route 66 celebrates its 100th anniversary, a historic Rancho Cucamonga steakhouse offers travelers a dining experience rooted in California history, Hollywood folklore and the legendary Mother Road.