undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
A Coastal Getaway Is Coming to Jacksonville! Metro Development Group Breaks Ground on Diamond Springs Lagoon
3 days ago
A beach day without leaving the neighborhood? That vision is one step closer to reality at Diamond Springs. Metro Development Group held a ceremonial groundbreaking for Duval County’s first lagoon in a community, marking a major step toward bringing inland coastal living to Jacksonville. This press release features multimedia....