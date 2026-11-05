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Cajun Fly-In Festival returns this weekend, drawing thousands to the Houma-Terrebonne Airport
5 days ago
A unique festival is coming to Houma this weekend. The Cajun Fly-In Festival will return this weekend, a family-friendly aviation event hosted by Houma EAA Chapter 513 at the Houma-Terrebonne Airport. Known as Louisiana’s largest fly-in event and dating back to 2007, families are invited to spend the day exploring aircraft, meeting first responders and military personnel, enjoying local art displays, and even experiencing a discovery flight.
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