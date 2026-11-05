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AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of AuguStar Life Insurance Company and Subsidiary
3 days ago
AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a+” (Excellent) of AuguStar Life Insurance Company (ALIC), which is referred to as AuguStar Life Group (AuguStar). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a-” (Excellent) of National Security Life and Annuity Company (NSLAC) (domiciled in New York, NY). These companies are the principal insurance subsidiaries of Constellation Insurance, Inc. (Constellation). In addition, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb+” (Good) of Constellation. Lastly, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IRs) of Constellation and ALIC. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. All companies are headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, unless otherwise specified. (See below for a detailed listing of the Long-Term IRs.)