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Capital Business Solutions Earns Blackbaud Implementation Award for Third Straight Year
3 days ago
SPRING HILL, TN - Capital Business Solutions has earned the Blackbaud Partner Network Implementation Award for the third year in a row. The 2026 award recognizes the company's expertise in implementing Blackbaud software, including Financial Edge NXT and Raiser's Edge NXT, and helping nonprofits get the most out of these systems. Along with implementation, Capital Business Solutions provides consulting, hands-on training, and ongoing support to help nonprofit accounting and fundraising teams manage their daily work, improve existing processes, and keep up with software changes.