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Bellport Center proposal at Montauk Highway intersection heads to hearing
By Mike White,5 days ago
Greater Patchogue coverage is funded in part by New Village at Patchogue, offering open-concept rental residences with contemporary design in the heart of downtown Patchogue. Brookhaven will hold a public hearing Nov. 19 on Bellport Center, a proposed two-story commercial building at the southwest corner of Montauk Highway and Station Road in North Bellport.
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