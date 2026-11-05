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One Health, One Student: How Maddy Yde is Shaping Her Veterinary Future at NC State
By Dan Gilliam,2 days ago
For Maddy Yde, taking care of animals and taking care of the environment are two sides of the same coin. As a third-year veterinary student and a strong believer in One Health, she leads by example, driving initiatives in several student organizations to promote sustainability efforts across campus while also helping injured wildlife and contributing to life-saving research.