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Lowcountry high school football - Week 12
By Kevin Bilodeau,3 days ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) — The postseason is here. The playoffs kick off in the Lowcountry on Thursday night. Check back here for previews, scores, highlights and more!. Ft. Dorchester 34, Wando 24 - Game of the Week - Landon Freeman threw 3 TD passes and ran for another as the Patriots overcame an early 10 point deficit to get the win. Fort D improves to 6-5 and will host James Island in the 2nd round. Wando got 2 TD runs from Jake Glassberg but their season ends at 5-6.