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An Interview with JoJo Green on “Paint the Sky – Part 1” and more.
By FestyGoNuts,4 days ago
An Interview with JoJo Green on “Paint the Sky – Part 1” and more. Four years after their critically acclaimed EP, The Summer Tree, St. Paul’s JoJo Green returns with Paint the Sky – Part 1, a unique and diverse five-song collection that finds the band stretching its iconic eclectic sound into something more mature, expansive, and emotionally direct.