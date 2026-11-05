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Democrat Scott Colom leads in tight Mississippi Senate race
4 days ago
The Mississippi Senate race could be headed for the courts, as two candidates are locked in a tight contest with no recount procedure on the books. The election between Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democrat Scott Colom remained too close to call as of Wednesday evening, with Colom leading by less than a quarter of a percentage point. That's fewer than 2,000 votes. Read more: https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/6199322-mississippi-senate-race-recount-mail-ballots/