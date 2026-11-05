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Rockstar Games Drops New Images in GTA 6 Launch Gallery
By Luke Addison,4 days ago
If you want more from us, take two seconds to add us to your preferred sources, please. GTA 6 is set to release on November 19th, with pre-load starting on November 10th for those who’ve pre-ordered the digital edition. Ahead of that, Rockstar Games has decided to stoke the proverbial fire a little more, releasing a slew of new images in a ‘Launch Gallery’ over on their website.