undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Has the Oilers’ Tristan Jarry Become Too Valuable to Trade?
By Old Prof,5 days ago
Sometimes the most interesting thing about a hockey player isn’t how quickly he improves. It’s how quickly everyone else changes their opinion of him. That’s what seems to be happening with Tristan Jarry in Edmonton. Not long ago, the Oilers appeared to have a goalie contract they might have trouble moving. Now, after three strong starts, including back-to-back shutouts, Jarry is looking less like a problem and more like a solution.