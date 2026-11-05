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Good Morning, News: Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek Claims Victory, Fire at Jackie’s PDX, and NASA Warns Hubble Telescope Could Fall to Earth
By Suzette Smith,4 days ago
If you appreciate the Mercury‘s interesting and useful news & culture reporting, consider making a small monthly contribution to support our editorial team. Your donation is tax-deductible. You can also subscribe and have our papers delivered!. Good Morning, Portland! How’s your schadenfreude? Don’t blow it all in one place....
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