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Koshmar: The Last Reverie Creative Director, and Studio CEO Talk the Game, Fable Inspirations, Not Being a Soulslike, and Making it ‘a Human-Made Experience’ (INTERVIEW)
By Luke Addison,3 days ago
If you want more from us, take two seconds to add us to your preferred sources, please. Koshmar: The Last Reverie was announced earlier this year, and now, after a chat with Kornelia Błażyńska and Robert Baranowski, the co-founders of the studio behind the title, we know a lot more about the upcoming title.