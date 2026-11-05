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Koshmar: The Last Reverie Creative Director, and Studio CEO Talk the Game, Fable Inspirations, Not Being a Soulslike, and Making it ‘a Human-Made Experience’ (INTERVIEW)

By Luke Addison,

3 days ago
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