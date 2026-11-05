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John Daggett, Jr., 98
By Bill Eville,4 days ago
John (Jack) Tobey Daggett, Jr, a former long-time summer resident of Martha’s Vineyard, died at his home in Glenmore, Keswick, Va. on Oct. 28, his 98th birthday. John was born Oct. 28, !928 in Boston , the son of John Tobey Daggett and Emily Chambers Daggett, of.Marblehead. He is a direct descendant of John Howland, one of the Mayflower pilgrims and John Daggett, one of seven men who were granted land on Martha’s Vineyard by the Thomas Mayhew family around 1642.