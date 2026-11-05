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Honkai: Nexus Anima Final Closed Beta Registrations Open with Date Announced by HoyoVerse
By Luke Addison,4 days ago
If you want more from us, take two seconds to add us to your preferred sources, please. Honkai: Nexus Anima, HoyoVerse’s upcoming open-worldcreature-catching adventure RPG is releasing in full in Spring 2027. Today though, HoyoVerse has announced one last early opportunity for players to jump in, while simultaneously helping to iron out any bugs still present. The ‘Final Closed Beta’ as it’s being referred to is now open for players to pre-register for, but won’t begin until November 25th, 2026 on PC, Android and iOS.