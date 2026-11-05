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Ahead of Launch, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Gets One Final Surprising Trailer
By Luke Addison,4 days ago
If you want more from us, take two seconds to add us to your preferred sources, please. Revealed back in June 2026 at Nintendo Direct, in what was somewhat of a mixed reception due to the graphical design choices, one of gaming’s most iconic franchises gets bigger with the release of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time on the Nintendo Switch 2 today.