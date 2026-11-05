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Proposed Census Changes Do Not Make Good Sense
4 days ago
Editor’s note: the following letter was sent to the U.S. Census Bureau. The Martha’s Vineyard Commission (MVC) urges the Census Bureau to rescind both the proposed residence criteria and regulations for demographic questions, which do not appear justified by any objective standard and would clearly diminish the usefulness of Census and American Community Survey data going forward.