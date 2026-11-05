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Celebrating our tradition of caring
By Stephanie Conzelman,5 days ago
Incoming St. Andrews Auxiliary officers, from left, Carole Zalucky, recording secretary; Stephanie Conzelman, president; Linda Cagle, corresponding secretary; Marion Coleman, vice president; and Kevin Bowler, treasurer. Courtesy of St. Andrews Auxiliary. Boothbay Region Ambulance Service EMS Chief Kristin Roberts receiving grant award from Auxiliary treasurer Kevin Bowler and president Patty...
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