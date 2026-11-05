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Splice launches Splice Create DAW to modernize music making
4 days ago
Splice has announced the launch of a new music studio designed to help people turn ideas into tracks while developing their music production skills. Built on Splice’s extensive library of more than three million human-made, fully licensed sounds and samples, Splice Create brings together the tools to make music with an agentic experience that helps people find sounds, experiment with new techniques, and explore ideas. Artists can make music on Create and retain ownership of their original creations.