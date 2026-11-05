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WKYT Fact✓Check | Kentucky automatic recount law covers specific offices
By Kristen Kennedy,5 days ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Secretary of State and county clerks are confirming election night results, including recounts and recanvasses in the state’s closest races. Kentucky law calls for an automatic recount when a candidate loses by a margin of 0.5% or less, according to KRS 120.157. A recount is a more thorough, individual ballot count than a recanvass.