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KNOCK Audio releases KNOCK 2 drum processor plugin
3 days ago
KNOCK Audio has introduced an updated version of its drum enhancer in collaboration with DECAP. KNOCK 2 comes with various new features and improvements. KNOCK 2 is the last plugin you will ever need to make your drums slap and punch through your mix. This plugin was meticulously crafted by platinum producer & chart-topping sound designer, DECAP. It is inspired by the signature sound of his popular drum kit series DRUMS THAT KNOCK which has helped shape the sonics of contemporary music.