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How stars reacted to Democrats' election 'sweep' – 'Saved your beloved country'
5 days ago
Stars from both sides of the aisle are reacting to the 2026 midterms, where Democrats scored big victories across the nation. Stars like Bruce Springsteen, Olivia Rodrigo, Willie Nelson, Kacey Musgraves and more vocally supported Democrats in key races, including Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan, Amy Acton in Ohio and James Talarico in Texas, respectively. Now more outspoken stars like Mark Ruffalo, Bette Midler, The Chicks and Viola Davis have praised the incoming officials across the country.