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Democratic Lawmaker And GOP Trump Advisor Urge Bipartisan Cooperation To Federally Legalize Marijuana
By Tom Angell,2 days ago
A Democratic lawmaker who leads efforts to reform marijuana laws on Capitol Hill and a GOP operative who has long advised President Donald Trump both say there is increased possibility for bipartisan cooperation on cannabis reform following this week’s midterm elections. “I will continue fighting for commonsense cannabis policy...