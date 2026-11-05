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Sonora Cinematic releases Post-Rock Guitars Vol 3: Whitekirk
4 days ago
Sonora Cinematic has announced the release of the third installment in its series of post-rock, shoegaze and cinematic guitars for Audiomodern’s free Soundbox platform. Post Rock Guitars Vol 3: Whitekirk was created in response to many customer requests for a Soundbox version of Sonora Cinematic’s recent Panorama Whitekirk Kontakt library. It features the same material as its Kontakt counterpart but with all the benefits of Soundbox, including iOS and Linux support (alongside Windows and Mac), full MPE and a lower price.