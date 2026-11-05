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How a Milwaukee Data Center Designs for Uptime
By Jeff Wardon, Jr., Assistant Editor Data Centers,5 days ago
Data Holdings’ Milwaukee data center uses redundant infrastructure, preventive maintenance and detailed procedures to support continuous operations. — Key Takeaways:. Data Holdings’ Milwaukee data center uses multiple layers of redundant power and cooling infrastructure to maintain operations when individual components fail. Preventive maintenance, testing and detailed methods...