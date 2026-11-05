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GForce releases Oberheim Matrix-12 software synthesizer
2 days ago
GForce Software has announced the release of the only official software instrument of the Oberheim Matrix-12 and Xpander. Created in collaboration with Oberheim and Marcus Ryle, one of the Matrix-12’s original designers, Oberheim Matrix-12 recreates Oberheim’s most ambitious analog synthesizer. It rebuilds its legendary modulation system around a modern, visual interface.