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Atalanta, Giuntoli: “The training camp did us good”
By Gianluca Minchiotti,5 days ago
Cristiano Giuntoli, Atalanta's sporting director, spoke to Sky Sport ahead of the Conference League match against Kairat Almaty: "We are short on numbers and have many absentees. The lads have played well in some games and less well in others. There has never been any lack of commitment. We must have the strength to respond to adversity, not only technical but moral too."