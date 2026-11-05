undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
null.audio updates ALIGN and EDIT for Ableton Live to v1.1
3 days ago
Null.audio has released an update to its tools that bring ARA plugins to Ableton Live on macOS and Windows. A free update for existing owners, version 1.1 of EDIT now opens a whole verse, the doubles on other tracks or an entire track together in Melodyne or another ARA editor. Every track plays through its own effects while it’s edited, producers can switch between the edit and the original while the song plays, and one Apply writes every clip back in place.